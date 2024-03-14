Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

GPN stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.