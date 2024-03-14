Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,331,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after purchasing an additional 290,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,050,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,178,000 after purchasing an additional 355,191 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GFL. UBS Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

