Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Bumble worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bumble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bumble Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bumble stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bumble

About Bumble

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.