Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 40,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $141.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

