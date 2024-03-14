Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 6,000 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.6 %

GFL stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.20 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

