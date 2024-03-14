Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $10.25 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC stock opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

