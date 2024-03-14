Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $11.24 Million Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 38,445 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after buying an additional 64,530 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,319,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,256,000 after buying an additional 191,613 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

