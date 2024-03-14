Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

