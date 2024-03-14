Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,660 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48.
Pinnacle West Capital Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
