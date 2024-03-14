Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,660 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.