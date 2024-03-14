Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Blueprint Medicines worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $27,778,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $23,195,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,648 in the last ninety days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

