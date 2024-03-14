Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,687 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,484,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,968,654 shares of company stock worth $2,513,398,347. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

