Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of West Fraser Timber worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WFG opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.14. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -41.86%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.