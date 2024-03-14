Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 147.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,910 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Creative Planning raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,795,041.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,341 shares of company stock worth $6,780,486 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

