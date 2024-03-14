Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Galapagos worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,568,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

