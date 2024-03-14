Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $5,556,648. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

BPMC stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

