Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $7.38 Million in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $6,439,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $3,507,500. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

