Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,760 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.