Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $7.19 Million Investment in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 268,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $15,940,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $133,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

PHINIA Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE PHIN opened at $37.72 on Thursday. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. PHINIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

See Also

