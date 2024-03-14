Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $8.87 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

