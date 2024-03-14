Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Ally Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

