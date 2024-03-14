Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

ETN stock opened at $300.25 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $303.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.