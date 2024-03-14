Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 588,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,947,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of AES as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.