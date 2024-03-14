Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

State Street stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

