Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 149,900 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 149,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

