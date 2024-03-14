Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 227,508 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of OGE Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 572.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

