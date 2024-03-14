Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 5,500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $758.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.35 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $321.44 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

