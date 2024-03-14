Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $6.45 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 502,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,760,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,445,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

