Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $9.33 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,683 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 138,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $144.89 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

