Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,509,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Algonquin Power & Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

AQN stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

