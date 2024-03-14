Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 77,942 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $135.32 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.