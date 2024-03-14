Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Trading Up 3.4%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.00. 8,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 44,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Hudson Executive Investment Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Hudson Executive Investment Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

