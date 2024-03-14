i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $763.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 537,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

