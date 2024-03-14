Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,710,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,623.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 315,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 290,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 185,305 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

