Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

