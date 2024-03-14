IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

IDOX Price Performance

IDOX stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.95. IDOX has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 71 ($0.91). The firm has a market cap of £287.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.08.

Insider Activity

In other IDOX news, insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £185,220 ($237,309.42). Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

