Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.
IKNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Ikena Oncology Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of IKNA opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.32. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.
Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
