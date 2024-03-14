Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.61. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,922 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.