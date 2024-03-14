Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $9,041,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,101.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 110,186 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 281.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period.

BATS:BAUG opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

