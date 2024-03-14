Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 159.97% from the company’s previous close.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.34. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 16.36 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,494,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 833,333 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,681,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 253,090 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

