Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 114 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea acquired 114 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($191.34).
Centrica Price Performance
LON:CNA opened at GBX 128.10 ($1.64) on Thursday. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 98.16 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.32.
Centrica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 579.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
