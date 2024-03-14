Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 114 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea acquired 114 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($191.34).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 128.10 ($1.64) on Thursday. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 98.16 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 579.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 205 ($2.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 156.25 ($2.00).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

