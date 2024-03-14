Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Sells $195,750.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $147.80 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $165.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

