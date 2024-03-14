Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 689 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $162.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.62 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

