Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Sells C$81,046.64 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$81,046.64.

SSRM opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.96.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

