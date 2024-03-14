Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.85. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares changing hands.

Integra Gold Trading Up ∞

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.

About Integra Gold

Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.

