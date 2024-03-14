Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.6 %

IBKR stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

