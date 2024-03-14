International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

International Game Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

International Game Technology Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of IGT opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.95. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 71.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

