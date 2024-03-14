International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.10.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

