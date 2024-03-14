International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 14.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.