Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 1,887.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

