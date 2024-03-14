Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $63.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
