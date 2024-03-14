Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $63.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 81,960 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.