Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.57

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 36714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.